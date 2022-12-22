49ers-Commanders injury report: Javon Kinlaw expected to be activated off IR

49ers' Kinlaw set to be activated off IR to face Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is expected to return to the playing field Saturday for the first time since Week 3.

The 49ers plan to activate Kinlaw off injured reserve to be available to face the Washington Commanders on Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday.

“I expect him to be up,” Shanahan said. “He had a real good [Wednesday] practice. And everything was light today. But he had a good week and no setbacks, and real excited to see him out there.”

Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has missed 24 regular-season games the past two seasons because of a knee condition.

Kinlaw’s return to action comes at a time when the 49ers placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve last week with a pectoral injury. Also, the team ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens because of a knee injury.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) will not play against Washington.

Samuel is on target with his recovery and could be available to play before the end of the regular season. Garoppolo remains a long shot to be available at any point during the postseason.

The 49ers did not include quarterback Brock Purdy on the team’s status report, meaning he has been fully cleared to make his third consecutive start. Purdy has been limited because of injuries to his oblique and ribs.

“He took a little easier at the beginning of the week and still made all the throws and got better each day,” Shanahan said. “I know he feels better today than he did yesterday. And that should continue up to Saturday.”

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is progressing through the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol. Barring a setback, he will be available to play against Washington.

Rookie running back Jordan Mason experienced tightness in his hamstring during practice Wednesday and is listed as “questionable.”

49ers-Commanders injury report

49ers

Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), DL Kevin Givens (knee)

Questionable: RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), CB Charvarius Ward (concussion), DB Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee), DL Kerry Hyder (ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Commanders

Out: OT Saahdiq Charles (concussion)

Questionable: Safety Kamren Curl (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

