Javon Kinlaw 'close' to making 49ers return, Kyle Shanahan believes

Shanahan believes Kinlaw 'close' to returning for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has not played since Week 3 due to a chronic knee issue, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Kinlaw could soon return to practice.

“I do believe it's getting close,” Shanahan said on Friday. “It could be any week now. Very close to that.”

If the 49ers open the practice window for Kinlaw, they could activate him from injured reserve at any point during a 21-day period.

At the end of 21 days, the team must decide whether to activate him, keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season or release him.

Kinlaw has appeared in just seven games over the past two seasons. He played in 14 games as a rookie after the 49ers selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kinlaw required reconstructive surgery for the ACL in his right knee last season. After playing in the first three games this year, Kinlaw experienced fluid buildup in his knee. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 15.

He will miss his ninth game in a row on Sunday, when the 49ers face the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium.

Veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been cleared to return to action after missing seven consecutive games due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his ankle on his other side.

Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway have played well as starters in place of Armstead and Kinlaw. If Kinlaw is able to return, he would likely work back into the mix as a rotational player.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast