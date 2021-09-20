Javon Kinlaw believes Eagles 'folded' in 49ers' Week 2 win

Kinlaw believes Eagles 'folded' in 49ers' Week 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 49ers ended up hanging on for a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as a strong defensive performance and owning time of possession paid off to make San Francisco 2-0 on the season.

Javon Kinlaw, in speaking to reporters after the win, says he believes the Eagles "folded" as the game went along.

Javon Kinlaw thinks the Eagles "folded" in today's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/zdupvN3gN7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2021

"I think they folded before we did, and I didn't think we was going to fold at all," Kinlaw said after the win.

The 49ers' defense shut down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense, sacking the young quarterback twice and holding Philly to just 11 points.

Kinlaw also had one of the more underrated but critical plays of the game, blocking a field goal attempt that would have extended the Eagles' lead to 6-0.

The home opener and a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers awaits the 49ers in Week 3. If Kinlaw and the 49ers' defensive line can wear down Green Bay the way they did with the Eagles in Week 2, don't be surprised if we see another victory for San Francisco next weekend.