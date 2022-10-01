Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams bout

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest.

Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first portion of Saturday’s practice participating in individual drills. Kinlaw, who was held out of practice with a knee injury, did not appear to be moving well while Armstead seemed to still be limited by plantar fasciitis.

The final practice prior to a game is a shorter and lighter work than the rest of the week and not an indication that either will play on Monday but rather a sign that both are in improved states of health.

Defensive lineman Akeem Spence, who was one of three scout team players of the week, could be elevated to the game day roster for a second straight week if Armstead and/or Kinlaw are not healthy enough to play.

Spence was on the field for 21 defensive snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and registered one tackle.

Kevin Givens could also see additional playing time with the defense. The fourth-year lineman was on the field for 35 defensive snaps in Week 3, registering three pressures and one tackle.

Tight end Ross Dwelley, who did not participate in practice after suffering a rib injury in Denver, was seen in a blue non-contact jersey during the early portion of practice.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli and receiver Willie Snead IV were the second and third scout team players of the week. Due to injury in both position groups, both have a chance to be eligible for an elevation on game day.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared that not only did Snead IV play the role of Cooper Kupp during practice, but also Rams receiver Ben Skowronek, who has been seen on the field in a fullback role during games.

The head coach shared what about Snead’s performance warranted the part.

Story continues

“Just how hard he goes,” Shanahan said. “He did everything we asked for. We threw him in at both the receiver roles, doing the fullback position that they use him at and just his competitiveness. He never backs down.

“We were down some receivers this week with just reps, which means you have to do scout team and you also have to go in with the regular team, which can kill a guy and you never hear him complain. He just keeps going.”

The 49ers are also thin at running back. Tevin Coleman has played in Shanahan's system multiple seasons. The 29-year old was with the 49ers from 2019-20 under Shanahan as well as in in 2015-2016 as Atlanta Falcon when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.



The team has until 1 p.m. PST on Monday to promote a player from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. There is a limit of two promotions per game.

49ers' game status: Week 4 vs. Rams

OUT

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

WR Danny Gray (hip)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

NO INJURY DESIGNATION

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast