Javon Kinlaw announces he has signed 49ers contract in emotional post

No. 14 overall pick Javon Kinlaw now officially is a 49er.

The South Carolina product signed his contract with the 49ers on Friday, Kinlaw revealed in an emotional Instagram post.

"Grew up Tryna figure out why god put us through so much heartache," Kinlaw wrote in his caption. "He knew I was a soldier. He knew I was solid to the bone. That's the only reason I even took it this far.

"Somebody tell my momma I became a millionaire today. Somebody tell her that her prayers was answered. God, I appreciate you big homie. Even though I don't feel like I deserve it imma keep it goin because that's all I know. Imma go down a legend for everything I went through and still made it here for this. I appreciate the 49ers organization for letting me chase my dreams and be one hell of a father."

The 49ers later announced that both Kinlaw and Bradon Aiyuk, the 49ers' other first-round pick, signed four-year contracts.

As the No. 14 pick, Kinlaw's rookie deal is wroth approximately $15.5 million for four years, with a $8.8 million signing bonus.

"I appreciate the 49ers organization for letting me chase my dreams and be one hell of a father," writes Javon Kinlaw on IG of his contract signing. As No. 14 overall pick, the deal is worth approximately $15.5M for four years with $8.8M signing bonus.https://t.co/5k50DDqe7e — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 26, 2020

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report the news of Kinlaw's signing on Friday morning. Kinlaw and Aiyuk now are just two of just five of the 32 first-round picks from April's draft under contract, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports.

The rookie is expected to fill DeForest Buckner's role in the middle of the 49ers' fierce defensive line from Day 1.

