Javon Kinlaw’s Year 2, Fred Warner’s PFF ranking and other 49ers news

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and we have 11 weeks until the start of the season. It is time to check in around the NFC West to see how the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals are doing.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers? Below are a few stories to know from the last week.

Tom Brady apparently takes a shot at 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo

Tom Brady, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a championship, he wanted to sign with the 49ers, the team he grew up rooting for. Based on a short clip on a promo for "The Shop," on which Brady appears, he appears to take a shot at the Niners for sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Optimism for Javon Kinlaw's Year 2

The 49ers used their top selection in the 2020 draft of defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, replacing DeForest Buckner. His rookie season was not impressive. However, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes Kinlaw will be much improved and ready to be a beast in 2021.

Niners CB Jason Verrett recruits pass rusher Melvin Ingram

Former Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram is still a free agent. Verrett, who re-signed with the 49ers this offseason, is a former teammate. He used social media to try and recruit Igram to the Bay Area.

LB Fred Warner PFF's 20th-best player in NFL

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was No. 17 in Pro Football Focus' best 50 players in the NFL. Warner, an All-Pro linebacker for the Niners, came in at No. 20.

George Kittle explains Tim Tebow's non-invite to TE University

Kittle helped found a sort of summit for tight ends to get together in the offseason, called Tight End University. Tim Tebow, the former quarterback attempting a comeback to the NFL at tight end, did not get invited. Kittle explained why, noting he wasn't able to invite every tight need in the league, even guys who have been playing the position for a decade.

