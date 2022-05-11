Javon Hargrave: I’ve viewed every year as a contract year

The Eagles traded up two spots in the first round to nab defensive tackle Jordan Davis last month and he joins the team as two veterans at the position move into the final year of their contracts.

Fletcher Cox was released before his $18 million salary became guaranteed and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $14 million a couple of days later and Javon Hargrave is in the last year of the three-year deal he signed in 2020. On Wednesday, Hargrave said that his approach to the year isn’t any different because of his contract situation.

“I think I approach every year as a contract year in the NFL. Especially my rookie year, no guarantees or nothing like that, so every year was a contract year,” Hargrave said, via Nick Tricome of PhillyVoice.com.

Davis’ production as a rookie will likely help determine how the Eagles approach the possible return of the two veterans and anything positive they do on the field should help lead to a comfortable landing spot once place or another.

