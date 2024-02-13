Arik Armstead isn't the only 49ers defensive lineman with an injury that will linger into the offseason.

49ers General Manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has a torn thumb ligament. Lynch said Hargrave played through the injury, but did not say when he suffered it or what the next steps are in his recovery from the injury.

Armstead told reporters that he has a torn meniscus in his knee that will be surgically repaired now that the team is done playing.

Hargrave had 44 tackles and seven sacks in 16 regular season appearances during his first season with the Niners. He had 10 tackles in the postseason and recorded a sack and a fumble recovery in Super Bowl LVIII.