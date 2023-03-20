Javon Hargrave provides 49ers seamless fit on already-stacked defensive front

Hargrave provides 49ers seamless fit on defensive front originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Javon Hargrave’s unique skillset should prove to be very valuable for the 49ers during the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

The newly-signed free agent defensive tackle spoke to local Bay Area media on Thursday and shared how he will enhance what the 49ers' defensive line will be able to do this upcoming season.

“I think the lord just blessed me with these legs, so I was always able to anchor and get under people with my leverage,” Hargrave said. “That’s been something that’s been in my game a lot. I feel like I have a few tricks here and there too, but the bull rush is definitely one of my number ones.”

Hargrave joins Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Co. on the 49ers' defensive front after signing a lucrative four-year, $84 million contract with the club. The South Carolina State product is coming off a career-best season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, racking up 12 total quarterback sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits.

Having one of the league's best defenses for several seasons now, the 49ers always are looking for increased production from their unit. Hargrave is a logical edition, especially considering the departures of defensive ends Samson Ebukam (5.0 sacks) to the Indianapolis Colts and Charles Omenihu (4.5 sacks) to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I haven’t really learned too much about the scheme, but just from hearing from all of the players they do a lot of similar things that we did,” Hargrave said. “I think the big thing is just being disruptive in the run game and the pass game.

“They know the trenches is where you start at, so I just try to put my head down there and get to work, and try to learn a new scheme.”

Hargrave’s power is accompanied by the speed that he learned at a young age. While basketball was his first love, he learned to play football with faster, smaller players which kept him on his toes.

“I was the man in basketball,” Hargrave said. “That was my first love. I also played running back in my younger days. And I was always trying to race all the small kids, all the little people. And most of the time I could beat them. So I think I always felt like I was one of the small guys when I was out there on the field.”

Hargrave shared that Bosa and Armstead already reached out, welcoming him to the team. The seven-year veteran is ready to join them on the field and work with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who he believes will take his game to the next level.

