Javon Hargrave pronounces himself good to go after month-long layoff

Hargrave pronounces himself good to go after month-long layoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If anybody can afford to miss a month of training camp, it’s Javon Hargrave.

Hargrave, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, returned to the practice field Wednesday after rehabbing an injury to his left foot and pronounced himself ready for the season opener in Detroit Sunday.

And not behind at all.

“It’s been a while,” Hargrave said before practice Wednesday. “I think I’m pretty good. I’ve been staying in good shape, I’ve played in the system, so I know what to do.

“It wasn’t really frustrating because I wasn’t missing any games. I really just needed rest and let it heal so it won’t cause any more problems during the season. Just taking mental reps and keeping into it.”

Hargrave was off to a great start to training camp when he was sidelined with a foot injury suffered on Aug. 6.

“I didn’t really think about how long it was going to be,” he said at his locker before practice Wednesday. “Just believed what the trainers were telling me and followed the path.

“I was able to stay in shape. Running in the pool, lifting, some other cardio stuff we have in the weight room helped me to stay in shape. I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

This is the third straight summer Hargrave has had to deal with a significant injury.

In 2020, his first year with the Eagles, he missed all of training camp and the Week 1 loss in Washington. Last year, an ankle injury sidelined him for a couple weeks. And this year he missed virtually all of camp with the foot.

But while his 2020 season got off to a slow start – he didn’t record his first full sack until December - he was tremendous early last year, with 6.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and 32 tackles in the Eagles’ first six games.

Story continues

Since this is his second year in Jonathan Gannon’s system, he believes he’ll be able to pick up right where he left off in early August. This is his first time playing in the same system back-to-back years since 2018 and 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles also have the luxury of bringing Hargrave along slowly since they have such terrific depth at defensive tackle, with Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu along the interior D-line.

“Being away from football, that’s tough,” Hargrave said. “Not being out there with the boys, definitely I was missing it. But I just tried to stay focused and get ready for this week.”

One thing about Hargrave, he might get banged up here and there, but he always answers the bell.

He’s played in 99 of 102 possible games since the Steelers drafted him in the third round out of South Carolina State in 2016.

And the Eagles can breathe easier now knowing Sunday in Detroit will be No. 100.

“I’ve just been taking it one day at a time and doing what the trainers tell me to do,” he said. “Really excited to finally be back out here.”