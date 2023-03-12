Javon Hargrave is paying close attention to the Daron Payne contract
As NFL free agency nears, the Cleveland Browns and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave have been consistently linked. However, after fellow defensive tackle, Daron Payne gets a new contract on the eve of legal tampering day, NFL teams can now expect to offer a higher figure to lure free agents to their team. And Hargrave knows this.
The Washington Commanders have forked out $90 million to Payne over four years, with $60 million guaranteed after placing the franchise tag on him. PFF had Hargrave’s market set at $18.33 million annually, but now thanks to the Commanders and Payne, he too may be looking for $22.5 million annually.
