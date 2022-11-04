Javon Hargrave: I was a little nicked up, bye week helped me get over it

Just about everyone on the Eagles roster has contributed to the team’s 8-0 start to the season and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has been one of the drivers of the last two victories.

Hargrave had two sacks and a forced fumble in the Week Eight win over the Steelers and he came back with another strong outing against the Texans on Thursday night. Hargrave sacked Texans quarterback Davis Mills three times in the 29-17 win.

Two of the sacks came as the Eagles were putting the game away in the fourth quarter and Hargrave said that his recent play has been sparked by the fact that he was able to put a toe injury behind him during the team’s bye in Week Seven.

“I was dealing with [being] a little nicked up,” Hargrave said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think that bye just helped me kind of really get over it.”

The Eagles would welcome Hargrave’s spike in productivity under any circumstances, but it is all the more welcome with Jordan Davis going on injured reserve this week. If Hargrave stays on this course, the rookie’s absence will be much easier to swallow and the Eagles’ bid to stay unbeaten will be a lot stronger.

