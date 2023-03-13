Javon Hargrave, 49ers agree to four-year, $84M contract, agent confirms

Agent: Eagles DT Hargrave agrees to four-year 49ers contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have added even more depth to their already stifling defensive line.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has agreed to join the 49ers on a four-year, $84 million deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal includes $40 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

The 30-year-old has produced with both the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers across his seven-year NFL career, most recently posting 69 total tackles (43 solo) in the 2022 regular season and playoffs with the reigning NFC champions.

This story will be updated ...