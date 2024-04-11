Javon Bullard comments on playing style, versatility in lead up to NFL draft

With the NFL draft a couple of weeks away, around 10 Georgia players are expecting to hear their name called. Javon Bullard is one of the most highly rated of these prospects, and he recently commented on what sets him apart as a prospect in an interview with the NFL Network.

When asked about his versatility, Bullard said, “I play defense,” in reference to his ability to play numerous positions across the lineup, adding, “Your versatility is your value.” Bullard was originally recruited as a cornerback and played the STAR position at Georgia before transitioning to safety in his junior year.

Bullard also was asked about the physical nature of his game, as he became known over his time at Georgia as one of the hardest hitting safeties in college football. He said he embraces the physicality of the game, saying, “This game should be played one way.”

Both of these attributes will benefit Bullard greatly through the draft process. Over the course of his career at Georgia, he recorded 114 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four interceptions, and was named defensive MVP of the national championship against TCU in 2022.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire