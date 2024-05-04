Javon Baker thinks NFL teams were out of their minds drafting 17 receivers ahead of him

Tom Brady famously kept track of the six quarterbacks selected before him before the Patriots took him in the 2000 NFL draft. Patriots rookie wide receiver Javon Baker will have to memorize a lot more names, but he's similarly motivated.

Baker, who went to the Patriots in the fourth round of last week's draft, was the 18th wide receiver selected. He posted a video on social media making clear that he's not happy about that.

“No way in fucking America 10 receivers better than me. You’re out of your fucking mind," Baker said.

Baker played two years of college football at Alabama but barely got on the field, then transferred to UCF in 2022 and became a starter, then was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year. He was the second wide receiver drafted by the Patriots, after No. 37 pick Ja'Lynn Polk, and he'll arrive in New England as one of the many new pieces supposed to revitalize a passing game that was ugly last year but that has now seen the arrival of Drake Maye and a rookie class designed to change things.