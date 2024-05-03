Javon Baker says there’s ‘no way’ 10 rookie WRs are better than him

Javon Baker is determined to make the rest of the NFL pay for overlooking him on the draft board.

The New England Patriots’ rookie receiver was taken at No. 110 overall in the fourth round behind 17 other receivers. After being drafted, Baker could be seen on video saying other teams were going to pay for it taking so long for him to be drafted.

In a recent video, he seemed surprised that so many receivers were taken ahead of him.

“No way in [expletive] America 10 receivers better than me. You’re out of your [expletive] mind,” said Baker.

The Patriots selected Ja’Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round before double dipping at receiver for Baker later. The hope is that Polk and Baker can help uplift a Patriots receiving corps that’s been struggling since Tom Brady was under center.

An argument can be made that the former UCF standout could develop into a true No. 1 receiver for New England, if he reaches his ceiling. The fact that he was the 18th receiver taken off the draft board might be the fuel needed for him to get there.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire