Javon Antonio, Omarion Miller turning heads during summer workouts

Based on the handful of clips we’ve seen from summer workouts, a pair of new Colorado football wide receivers have arguably stood out the most.

While neither owns any FBS experience, four-star incoming freshman Omarion Miller and Northwestern State transfer Javon Antonio both looked impressive in a Well Off Media YouTube video that was posted Wednesday.

Miller, a Louisiana prospect who signed in December, showed off his hops by making a leaping catch while Antonio’s pure strength and size — he’s listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds — attracted some attention as well. It’s currently unclear where these two will fit into the Buffs’ depth chart, but they’re at least trending upward in my eyes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below are two clips that garnered some Twitter buzz (h/t Well Off Media):

Javon Antonio is a massive human being and a huge (no pun intended) get for the Buffs pic.twitter.com/Qs1k5cWlI4 — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) June 8, 2023

Those two videos caught the attention of DNVR Buffs as well…

Banger episode of DNVR Buffs Prime Time today with @AndreSimone. – Jacob Antonio and Omarion Miller in yesterdays Well Off Media video

– recruiting update

– offense and defensive projected depth charts

– we hear from Cody Williamshttps://t.co/Qw0tHv5xs7#SkoBuffs🦬 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) June 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Advertisement

More Football!

Colorado football recruiting: Four-star RB Stacy Gage sets commitment date Colorado football embracing summer conditioning An updated look at Deion Sanders' Colorado coaching staff

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire