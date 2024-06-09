Javier Tebas on Barcelona making restriction-free signings this summer – “I don’t see it as difficult”

Barcelona are currently working towards returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow them to make signings without any financial restrictions. They still need to raise funds before the start of the transfer window, but compared to recent years, the situation is far more promising.

That’s the view taken by La Liga president Javier Tebas, who spoke on Barcelona’s situation during his attendance at the LaLiga FC Futures event in Vila-Real. He admitted that the Catalan giants are closer to achieving their financial goals, as per Diario AS.

“It will depend on some issues that they have to fix. They are telling us that they are doing well. They know what they have to propose. I hope, wish and believe that Barcelona will enter the normal 1:1 this summer. I don’t see it as difficult as they have had it in recent years.”

It is imperative for Barcelona to sort out their finances in the next few weeks, especially considering that it is Hansi Flick’s first transfer window as manager. He will be keen to sign the players he needs to challenge Real Madrid next season.