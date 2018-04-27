Javier Baez pranks TV reporter by scaring her on live broadcast

Javier Baez has jokes.

The Chicago Cubs second baseman was apparently feeling frisky after extending his 10-game hitting streak and picking up his National League-best 25th RBI in a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Friday afternoon.

He decided to share his good feelings with NBC Sports Chicago reporter Kelly Crull by sneaking up on her in the middle of an in-game dugout report.


Good times, Javier. Baez explained his thinking very matter-of-factly in a postgame interview with Crull.

“You’ve got to have fun,” he said. “I saw you talking. I saw that little red light. I was like that’s the perfect time to scare you, and I did. So, it was fun.”


After a 7-8 start, the Cubs have won six out of their last eight games. Everything is more fun when you’re winning.

Javy Baez had a scare in store for Kelly Crull on Friday. (Screen shot)
