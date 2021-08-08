Javier Baez leaves Mets-Phillies game with apparent hip injury

Javier Baez looks up after striking out

When it rains, it pours. That's probably what the Mets are thinking after watching Javier Baez leaves Sunday's contest against the Phillies prematurely.

After hitting a groundball to second base in the top of the fifth inning, Baez didn't leave the batter's box. Instead, he seemed to grab his hip and went straight to the dugout where he met manager Luis Rojas.

J.D. Davis took his place in the lineup, as Jonathan Villar made the shift from third to shortstop with Davis manning the hot corner.



Not to jump the gun on the situation, but if Baez is out, it would be a huge blow to the Mets.

Francisco Lindor is already out with an oblique issue, and he's still unsure of his timeline for return. Baez has been taking over at shortstop in the meantime, but the Mets would need to get creative with depth once again if he remains out for an extended period of time.

In eight games since joining the Mets before the trade deadline, Baez is 6-for-32 with two homers and three RBI.