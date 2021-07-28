Javier Baez on free agency: 'I would like to play with Francisco Lindor'

Javier Baez Cubs arms outstretched after walkoff July 2021

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, who might be traded before the July 30 deadline and is set to hit free agency after the season, has his eyes on the Mets.



"If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor," Baez said during an interview with Mega 106.9 FM. "I loved playing with him in the World (Baseball) Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise I stay playing at shortstop."

In advance of the deadline, there has been buzz surrounding the Mets and Baez's teammate Kris Bryant, but they have not been connected much to Baez.

If the Mets were to trade for Baez now and/or sign him after the season, the ability to play him at second base would allow them to form a dynamic double play combo with Lindor (expected to return in August) while playing Jeff McNeil at third base and Pete Alonso at first base.

Baez has had trouble making contact this season -- he has a league-leading 130 strikeouts -- and is slashing .245/.289/.483 with 22 homers in 90 games for the Cubs.

For his career, Baez is a .262/.302/.474 hitter with 140 homers in eight seasons, all with Chicago.

One of the slickest defenders in baseball, Baez won the Gold Glove at shortstop in 2020 and was worth 31 DRS there in 2019.