Javier Báez's game-tying single
Javier Báez hits an RBI single with two outs in the 9th, tying the game at 1
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
These seven players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Some fantasy offenses just start themselves. Scott Pianowski identifies five for the 2023 season.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in the FIFA world rankings.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.