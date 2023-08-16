Javian Frazier's role expanding for final season at Hirschi

Javian Frazier had never played running back until Hirschi needed him to fill in at the position last season.

The result was head turning with the 5-11, 215-pounder rushing for 71 yards and three TDs on seven carries. And it caused the Hirschi coaching staff to reevaluate its plans for the running back position for the 2023 season.

No longer will Frazier just be a prolific pass rusher. His role is expanding on the offensive side of the ball, too.

“He’s so explosive. He’s one of our best athletes. We need to have him on the field more on both sides of the ball,” Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson said. “He gives us something different back there. He’s one cut and up the field. He wasn’t dancing around in the backfield, just getting north and south.

“He’s going to make you hit him, and you better pack a lunch. He’s a 500-pound squatter. He’s going to load up pretty good.”

Frazier is already the most prolific pass rusher in Hirschi history, totaling 26 ½ sacks over the past three seasons. He also holds the record for most tackles for loss (57) and is second on the career tackles list (253). He should surpass Isaiah White’s record (298) if all goes right this season.

But more importantly Frazier is the unquestioned leader of a Hirschi team looking to do something special in its final season of existence.

“It’s an honor, and it’s humbling to be in this position,” Frazier said. “There’s a lot of the older guys who are coming back this season, and they want to see us succeed. There’s a tradition we have to represent.”

As for his expanded role on offense, Frazier is excited about the opportunity. He’ll also be playing H-back for the Huskies, often lead blocking for smaller backs Demone Contee and KD Dorsey.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s different,” Frazier said. “I love it. I love blocking, too. I love pancaking somebody. There’s nothing like it.”

It’s not just on offense where Frazier will be playing a new position. He’s going to be shifted to outside linebacker in Hirschi’s base defense, too. Frazier will still be seen rushing the passer from his defensive end position, but it’s at linebacker where he has his best chance of playing in college.

“We’re doing this to get him recruited more. He’s got to be able to do more in space,” Johnson said. “He’s great at defensive end for us, and there will be times he still lines up there and gets after the quarterback. But we know he’s going to play linebacker in college, and we have to do right by him to get him more looks from colleges.”

“That means a lot to me,” Frazier added. “The coaches are looking out for me. They aren’t just trying to use me for their benefit. They’re doing their best to get me opportunities to play football after high school.”

It’s not a coincidence that Frazier has been a centerpiece of two of the most successful teams in Hirschi history. He was a force, recording 15 sacks, on the team that advanced to the state semifinals two years ago as a sophomore.

And he didn’t let up as a junior despite receiving more attention from opposing offenses. Now he’ll be a focal point for opposing defenses as well, trying to lead Hirschi on a final historic playoff run.

“To me the goal is always state,” Frazier said. “There’s no reason to shoot for anything less. We almost got there two years ago, and that was the goal last year, too. We’re fighting to make this last season the best ever at Hirschi.”

OFFENSE

The Huskies return five starters from last season’s offense, and notably have massive holes left by running back A’Marion Peterson (USC) and receiver Jamarion Carroll (SMU).

Contee was Peterson’s backup and did see a fair share of action last season. Dorsey played more defense than offense but rushed for 131 yards on 11 carries against Snyder.

They’ll line up next to junior quarterback Jimmell McFalls, who is entering his third season on varsity. However, this is the first year McFalls will not share snaps with Terrius Causey. McFalls should be the program’s most prolific passer by season’s end.

The Huskies need someone to step up at receiver. Hayden Greensweight and Corby Wingfield saw action last season. Terry McGowan and Preston Pitts are players to watch. The coaches are excited about freshman Kendrick Jones’ potential.

Matthew Balderas and Isaac Dickey are back to lead the offensive line, and the coaches feel like they have solid depth up front.

DEFENSE

Frazier isn’t the only player being moved around on defense. His counterpart, senior Reginald Demps, will also shift from defensive end at times and play middle linebacker. Again, it’s in the name of getting Demps more opportunities with college recruiting.

However, junior Isaiah Flores is the program’s top returning tackler and will still be the team’s starting middle linebacker.

The defensive line is the strength of the defense with returning starters Payton Cherry and Cayven Hull returning at defensive tackle. Kristian Perry will start at defensive end in place of Frazier.

Juaquin Sanchez returns as one of the starting cornerbacks with Antrel Mims and Adrian Lanier battling for the other starting position. Mims is also an option at safety, where he played last season, but Sammy Worthy and Wingfield are the starters at that position.

EXTRA POINT

The Huskies have never advanced at least three rounds into the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. They can achieve that feat for the first time in 2023.

Hirschi Huskies

Head Coach: Lawrence Johnson (second year)

Last year’s record: 9-3

Returning starters: 5 offense, 8 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/4-2-5

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Glen Rose in regional round)

Last district title: 2022

Aug. 24 vs. Clint (Andrews) 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Brock 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Springtown 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Carrollton Ranchview 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Decatur 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Graham* (H) 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Snyder* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Sweetwater* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Midland Greenwood* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: MLB Isaiah Flores (Jr.) — The first-team all-district selection started every game on defense last year and that experience will pay off for the Huskies.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 5 vs. Graham — The Huskies will be looking to capture their third straight district title, and a win against the Steers will go a long way in making that happen.

