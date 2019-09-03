JaVale McGee's Warriors championship ring reportedly stolen from home

It appears not everyone had a relaxing Labor Day weekend.

The Los Angeles home of former Warriors center JaVale McGee was burglarized over the weekend, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. McGee was not at home when the break-in occurred.

TMZ reported that the thieves took one of his two championship rings from his time with the Warriors. A pair of safes that included hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry were stolen as well.

The seven-footer also was unable to find the championship goggles he wore during Golden State's championship celebration after the 2018 NBA Finals.

Police are allegedly reviewing the surveillance footage, but no arrests have been made at this time.

McGee was a valuable member of the Warriors' championship teams in 2017 and 2018 before signing with the Lakers after the 2018 season. He'll suit up with LeBron James and Co. again for the 2019-20 campaign.

