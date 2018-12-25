JaVale McGee to miss Warriors-Lakers Christmas game; ring will have to wait originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bah humbug.

The Christmas Grinch has reared its ugly head and will deprive JaVale McGee of getting his 2018 NBA championship ring Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors had planned to present the Lakers center with his ring during a ceremony prior to the Christmas Day game at Oracle Arena, but the lingering effects from a case of pneumonia will keep McGee from playing.

In fact, McGee didn't even travel with the Lakers to Oakland.

JaVale McGee isn't making the trip to Golden State and is out, as such, for tomorrow's game as he recovers from pneumonia and tries to get his energy back. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 25, 2018

JaVale McGee (respiratory infection) will not be making the trip to Oakland and will be out on Christmas Day versus his former team, per the Lakers. The ring presentation will have to wait. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 25, 2018

So, McGee will have to wait to pick up his shiny Christmas present from the Warriors.

The next chance the Warriors will have to give McGee his second ring will be on Monday, Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. If the Warriors want to give him his ring in front of the fans at Oracle, they'll have to wait until Saturday, Feb. 2.

Anyway, get well soon, JaVale.