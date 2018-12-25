JaVale McGee to miss Warriors-Lakers Christmas game; ring will have to wait

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea
The Christmas Grinch is depriving JaVale McGee of getting his second NBA championship ring.

JaVale McGee to miss Warriors-Lakers Christmas game; ring will have to wait

The Christmas Grinch is depriving JaVale McGee of getting his second NBA championship ring.

JaVale McGee to miss Warriors-Lakers Christmas game; ring will have to wait originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bah humbug.

The Christmas Grinch has reared its ugly head and will deprive JaVale McGee of getting his 2018 NBA championship ring Tuesday.

The Warriors had planned to present the Lakers center with his ring during a ceremony prior to the Christmas Day game at Oracle Arena, but the lingering effects from a case of pneumonia will keep McGee from playing.

In fact, McGee didn't even travel with the Lakers to Oakland.

So, McGee will have to wait to pick up his shiny Christmas present from the Warriors.

The next chance the Warriors will have to give McGee his second ring will be on Monday, Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. If the Warriors want to give him his ring in front of the fans at Oracle, they'll have to wait until Saturday, Feb. 2.

Anyway, get well soon, JaVale.

