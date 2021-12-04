JaVale McGee has epic response to Juan Toscano-Anderson's poster dunk

JaVale has epically hilarious response to JTA's poster dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JaVale McGee decided to check social media after his Phoenix Suns lost to the Warriors on Friday night, and he had an epic response to a forgettable moment for him during the game.

Following the Warriors' 118-96 win at Chase Center that snapped the Suns' 18-game winning streak, Juan Toscano-Anderson was asked about his poster dunk over McGee.

"That's the best dunk I think I've ever had in-game," Toscano-Anderson told reporters. "On a seven-footer, in the NBA. Again, the two best teams in the league, playing for the Warriors. It's like the perfect sundae for me. Whipped cream, cherry, sprinkles, all that. It's a hell of a picture. I'm going to hang that in my mom's house.

"It's a dope picture man. I mean, I'm excited about it, but you know, next game, man. I'll celebrate it until midnight. I've got an hour or two and then we got to play San Antonio tomorrow."

JTA PUT JAVALE ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/5OPizI9SJr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

JTA describes his poster on JaVale as the "perfect sundae." 🍨 pic.twitter.com/bT7nV0eLFb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

McGee saw JTA's comments and took it in stride, offering to autograph the poster.

Congrats young fella ill sign it for you! https://t.co/yk9aLQaece — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) December 4, 2021

No one would have blamed McGee if he had stayed off social media Friday night to avoid seeing replays of the poster dunk or comments about him. But he decided to have some fun with the moment. That's why everyone loves JaVale.