JaVale McGee enjoyed playing with LeBron more than Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Throughout the last five years of his career, JaVale McGee has redefined his career playing with championship-caliber teams.

Prior to his first stint with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17, McGee was simply known as an inefficient but athletic center who could’ve used his skills more effectively.

But playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company brought out a different version of McGee. His role and minutes off the bench were simplified, and he became more efficient as a result.

After helping the Warriors to a title in 2016-17, he played one more season there before joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.

McGee became the starting center during his two years with L.A. and played a crucial role as a rim-running lob threat who made the right play at the right time, helping L.A. to its 17th championship in 2020.

McGee got to play with stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which further added to the list of extraordinary talent he’s been with.

In an AMA with Bleacher Report, a fan asked McGee if he liked playing with James or Curry more. Here is McGee’s response:

I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers.

Though McGee didn’t specify why he preferred LeBron, he’s had the chance to play with multiple future Hall of Famers.

McGee is now with the Phoenix Suns, so he’ll share the floor with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and more.