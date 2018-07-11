JaVale McGee chimes in on if Lakers can beat Warriors: 'It's not going to be easy'

With gold teeth, a three braids coming out of the back of his head and rim-rattling dunks, JaVale McGee brough instant excitement to the Warriors. 

The McGee era is over now, but Warriors fans will still see plenty of him. After two years with the Warriors, McGee is teaming up with LeBron James and the Lakers

The Lakers should be considerably better than their 35-47 record from this past season. Still, McGee knows how hard it will be for them to take down the Warriors. 

For the past two seasons, the Warriors were represented by four players -- Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green -- at the All-Star Game. This offseason, they added a fifth in All-Star DeMarcus Cousins

