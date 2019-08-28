Lakers C JaVale McGee loses fight with bug

JaVale McGee is tasked game after game with banging against many of the NBA’s 250-pound centers. He might have found his match in his driveway.

The Los Angeles Lakers center posted surveillance video of himself on Wednesday walking to his car, only to be accosted by an apparently massive bug.

McGee took the incident in good humor — he’s the one who posted it after all — and still got hit with the laughing emojis in the comments from teammates and opponents like Quinn Cook, Jordan Bell and Andre Drummond.

Bugs aside, the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” star has had a lucrative offseason, signing a two-year, $8.2 million deal to stay with the Lakers. Working off LeBron James as the team’s top center, McGee had a career year last season with 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting .624 from the field.

Of course, McGee still has that JaVale McGee energy, and it could get even better this season with the Lakers alternating between the 7-footer and Dwight Howard at center.

JaVale McGee outweighed his opponent by more than 250 pounds. He still backed off. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

