Jauan Jennings throws TD pass for 49ers off trick play
Kyle Shanahan got tricky and the San Francisco 49ers had a touchdown and 10-0 second-quarter lead on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.
The play saw Brock Purdy throw a backward pass to Jauan Jennings.
The wideout then floated — yes, floated — a throw across the field and it landed in Christian McCaffrey’s hands.
The elite running back took off and was in the end zone 21 yards later.
After the PAT, the Niners led, 10-0/
PURDY TO JENNINGS TO CMC FOR SIX 🔥
📺: #SBLVIII on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/ktiTXIiHzS
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
WHAT. A. PLAY.
📺: #SBLVIII on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/F51rGyVbd0
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
49ers have a 10-0 lead with 3:53 to go in the first half.
📺: #SBLVIII on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/uvFezeR4De
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024