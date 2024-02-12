Jauan Jennings throws TD pass for 49ers off trick play

Kyle Shanahan got tricky and the San Francisco 49ers had a touchdown and 10-0 second-quarter lead on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

The play saw Brock Purdy throw a backward pass to Jauan Jennings.

The wideout then floated — yes, floated — a throw across the field and it landed in Christian McCaffrey’s hands.

The elite running back took off and was in the end zone 21 yards later.

After the PAT, the Niners led, 10-0/

49ers have a 10-0 lead with 3:53 to go in the first half.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/uvFezeR4De — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire