Jauan Jennings signs two-year deal with 49ers

The 49ers have agreed to a new contract with a receiver — but not Brandon Aiyuk.

Restricted free agent Jauan Jennings has agreed to a two-year deal with the club, the team announced on Wednesday.

Multiple initial reports indicate Jennings' deal is worth up to $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Jennings had been tendered at the second-round level, which would have given him a salary of $4.89 million had he signed it. Instead, he will have a two-year deal and is tied to the club through 2025.

Jennings joined the 49ers as a seventh-round pick in 2020 but did not make the team's 53-man roster. After spending the 2020 season on the practice squad, Jennings appeared in 16 games in 2021, 16 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2023.

Last season, Jennings caught 19 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown. He then had 10 receptions for 111 yards with a TD in the postseason, including four receptions for 42 yards with a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.

Jennings has 78 career receptions for 963 yards with seven TDs.