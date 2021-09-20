Jauan Jennings was Jimmy Garoppolo's last option on 49ers touchdown

Jennings says he was Jimmy G's last option on first TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jauan Jennings couldn't wipe the smile off his face Sunday after the 49ers' 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jennings played a crucial role in the win, hauling in the first catch and first touchdown of his NFL career to give the 49ers the lead right before halftime.

Jimmy 🤝 Jauan Jennings



"It was just an unbelievable moment," Jennings said to reporters. "... Just all glory to God. I'm just thankful for the opportunity, that's about it."

Jennings' 11-yard touchdown gave the 49ers a 6-3 lead with only 12 seconds remaining in the first half. Robbie Gould's extra-point made it 7-3.

From the outside looking in, it appeared quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was locked in on Jennings, waiting for the play to unfold. In reality, Garoppolo quickly scanned the field before finding his last option.

"No, I was not," Jennings said with a smile when asked if he was Garoppolo's first option on the TD. "I was the last progression."

The 49ers selected Jennings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season to injury, but impressed in training camp and the preseason with his route running and tenacious effort once the ball is in his hands.

While he played only six snaps on offense Sunday, Jennings made them count. He hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Jennings said he believed the ball was not secured and he would never have that memento.

"It's gone," Jennings said. "I don't where it's at."

