Jauan Jennings, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam to be limited in Wednesday practice

The 49ers will have a few players limited and a pair of players not on the field to start the week of practice for the divisional round.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced at the top of his Wednesday press conference that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), edge rusher Samson Ebukam (ankle), and receiver Jauan Jennings (knee) will be limited for the day’s session.

All three were able to play in last week’s victory over the Seahawks. Jennings caught a pair of passes for 41 yards in 40 percent of the offensive snaps.

But cornerback Ambry Thomas remains out of practice with his ankle injury. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was never moved to injured reserve after suffering a foot fracture, also won’t practice.

Thomas’ unavailability may mean cornerback Janoris Jenkins will get called up from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with Dallas.

