Jauan Jennings' first NFL catch, TD gives 49ers lead over Eagles

Jennings' first NFL catch, TD gives 49ers lead over Eagles

Jauan Jennings forever will remember his first catch in the NFL. And it couldn't have come at a better time.

Jennings caught an 11-yard stick route from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and went untouched in the end zone on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The touchdown gave the 49ers a big 6-3 lead with only 12 seconds remaining in the first half. A Robbie Gould extra point made it 7-3.

The 49ers selected Jennings out of Tennessee in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He sustained a serious hamstring injury in October of his rookie year and didn't appear in any games.

Jennings played six snaps on offense and six on special teams in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers headed into halftime with a 7-3 lead against the Eagles.

Garoppolo completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 137 yards and the one touchdown in the first half.