Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones among four Yankees on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list

Four Yankees were ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, which was revealed Friday night.

Switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez took the top spot for the Bombers at 41, still qualifying for the list after only appearing in eight games at the major-league level last year.

Following Dominguez was OF Spencer Jones at 84 and SS Roderick Arias just two spots behind him at 86. RHP Chase Hampton ranked at No. 92 to round out the Yankees on the list.

Dominguez will not likely see any action until the middle of the season when he returns from Tommy John surgery. Despite a short sample size, The Martian made quite an impression in his brief time with the Yankees last year, going 8-for-31 with four home runs in eight games.

Jones, the Yankees’ 2022 first-round pick, has shown some power potential with his 6-foot-6 stature, hitting 13 home runs for High-A Hudson Valley before being promoted to Double-A Somerset where he hit .261/.333/.406 with three home runs in 17 games.

Arias, an international signing, is just 19 years old heading into 2024 and already climbing up the Yankees’ prospect ranks. He spent last season in Rookie ball hitting .267/.423/.505 with a .928 OPS. He had six home runs, 17 stolen bases and 27 walks while striking out only 29 times all in just 27 games as thumb and wrist injuries shortened his season.

Hampton’s name came up during the Juan Soto trade talks but the Yankees managed to hold on to their top pitching prospect, although he struggled to a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A last year.