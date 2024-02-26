Jasson Dominguez Injury Tracker: Yankees prospect takes first swings since Tommy John surgery

Here's an up-to-date tracker on the condition and progress of Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez...



Feb. 26, 11:58 a.m.

Jasson Dominguez took his first swings since having Tommy John surgery late last year.

YES Network's Meredith Marakovits reports that Dominguez took 20 swings off the tee on Monday and all went well. The team expects him to do the same Wednesday.

The Yanks still don't have a timeline for a potential return, but all indications suggest Dominguez will be back around July.

Feb. 23, 3:33 p.m.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that Dominguez will swing a bat for the first time since surgery on Monday.

Boone added that the switch-hitting outfielder will swing from the right side exclusively for the first couple of weeks.

Feb. 9, 10:20 a.m.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on prospect Jasson Dominguez on Thursday.

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show, Boone revealed that Dominguez will begin throwing in about 10 days to two weeks and was optimistic about his progress.

“He’s doing really well,” Boone said. “[He’s in] great shape. He turned a whopping 21 years old [Wednesday]. It’s so good to see him. …He’s working hard. Again, he’ll be back in the summer for us. I’m confident in that.”



