Jasson Dominguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders

Just three weeks after making his season debut, the New York Yankees number one prospect joins the Railriders to continue his rehab assignment. Dominguez is hitting .333 with 4 HR and 10 RBI’s in the minors this season. He went 0-3 in his first game with SWB.

