Jasson Domínguez homers again, but Luis Severino suffers injury in Yankees' 8-2 loss to Brewers

NEW YORK — With one Yankees career off to a scorching start, another may have ended during the team’s 8-2 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Luis Severino exited the game in the fifth inning following his 70th pitch of the night, a 92-mph fastball to Milwaukee’s Brice Turang. The right-hander, hunched over during a mound visit, immediately appeared to be in pain and exited with what the Yankees called a “left side injury.” He will undergo diagnostic testing on Saturday.

Severino, who has battled his fair share of injuries throughout the years, left the field at Yankee Stadium with his head down. There is a chance that that will be the last Yankees fans see of the starter in pinstripes, as Severino is an impending free agent.

A career Yankee, Severino had already endured a difficult season. A spring training lat injury delayed the 29-year-old’s campaign, and he’s been one of baseball’s worst pitchers — by his own admission — with a 6.65 ERA.

Severino had been throwing the ball better of late, but this new injury could prevent him from making more starts this season. A few strong outings could help the former Cy Young finalist improve his earning potential, as it has taken a major hit this year.

Severino has said that he would like to remain a Yankee, but it’s unclear if the team will want the injury-prone pitcher back.

Prior to getting hurt, Severino gave up a two-run homer to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. The hurler totaled four innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

The Brewers scored again in the seventh inning when William Contreras and Carlos Santana picked up RBI singles off Jonathan Loáisiga. Santana reached second on a throwing error from Jake Bauers. He then scored on a bloop double from Adames.

Andruw Monasterio scored two more runs for Milwaukee with an eighth-inning double off Greg Weissert. Santana then singled home another run.

While those innings and the game did not go the way the Yankees wanted, Jasson Domínguez continued to show that he belonged on Friday.

The 20-year-old supplied the Yankees’ only runs when he ripped a two-run jack to right field in the third inning. In doing so, Domínguez became the youngest MLB player since at least 1901 to homer in four of his first seven career games, according to statistician Katie Sharp. Domínguez also joined Shelley Duncan — his manager at Triple-A — as the only Yankees with four homers in their first seven games.

Domínguez went deep off of Brewers righty Colin Rea, who tallied 4 2/3 innings, three hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts over 85 pitches.

After dropping the opener, the Yankees will try to even the series on Saturday when Michael King faces Wade Miley. But first, the Yankees will host the 75th Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium. Derek Jeter will make his debut at the event, but the former Yankee will not play a game.

Sunday’s finale features a duel between aces, as Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes are slated to start.