Jasson Domínguez getting closer to game action; Yankees lose to Brewers in extras

Nothing is imminent, but The Martian is getting closer to game action.

Aaron Boone said that Jasson Domínguez, recovering from UCL surgery, is now throwing from 135 feet, according to NJ.com’s Max Goodman. He’s also been taking batting practice.

Boone added that Domínguez is “a few weeks” away from getting in games, though the manager stressed that the outfielder does not have an exact timeline.

The Yankees have said from the get-go that they expect their top prospect to return sometime this summer, but they haven’t been more specific than that. There’s also no guarantee that Domínguez goes straight back to the majors once he completes a rehab assignment.

While he flashed tremendous potential last September, hitting four home runs in eight games before getting hurt, Domínguez is far from a finished product at 21 years of age. Meanwhile, the Yankees have three outfielders entrenched in starting roles right now: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Soto hit his team-leading seventh home run in Friday’s 7-6 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee, while Verdugo added his third long ball of the year. Both were solo shots, while backup outfielder Trent Grisham belted a three-run dinger for his first home run as a Yankee.

Because of the crowded outfield, Domínguez’s age, and the fact that he has minor league options, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Yankees send him to Triple-A once he’s cleared. He would be an offensive upgrade over Grisham and Taylor Trammell, another backup, but Domínguez is still developing and would be better off getting everyday at-bats in the minors, especially after a long absence.

Of course, these things often have a way of working themselves out. The Yankees’ outfield picture could look completely different by the time Domínguez can be activated.

While it remains to be seen where Domínguez will go once healthy, he’s already expressed confidence in his ability to hit at the major league level.

“I know I can play here, but I also know there’s a lot of work to do,” he said during spring training. “I’ve got a lot of things that I gotta learn.”

Yankees lose series opener in extras

While the Yankees had the long ball going for them on Friday night in Milwaukee, so did the Brewers.

Joey Ortiz and Blake Perkins both homered off Luis Gil, who allowed five earned runs over five innings. The right-hander also struck out six, walked two and surrendered six hits over 97 pitches.

While both teams benefitted from home runs, the Yankees took the lead in the 10th when Giancarlo Stanton smoked a pinch-hit, RBI double. The designated hitter had enjoyed little success as a pinch-hitter prior to that, going just 3 for 42 in his career.

However, the Yankees’ good luck ended there, as new reliever Michael Tonkin couldn’t hold the Brewers down after Boone opted against using a well-rested Clay Holmes for a second inning after he threw just 10 pitches in the ninth.

Jose Trevino didn’t help Tonkin out, as the catcher was charged with a passed ball to start the bottom of the 10th. That gave Milwaukee a runner on third before Willy Adames tied the game with a single.

A failed attempt to score on contact kept the Yankees off the board in the 11th, as Jahmai Jones raced home when Verdugo bounced a ball back to the mound. Jones was easily thrown out at the plate. The Brewers then ended the extra-inning game in the bottom of the frame when Ortiz singled off Tonkin.

Vivas hurting again

Jorbit Vivas is hurting again, as the Triple-A RailRiders announced that the infielder was placed on the seven-day injured list on Friday.

A reason was not disclosed, but Vivas just made his season debut on April 23 after suffering an orbital fracture in spring training. Acquired from the Dodgers over the offseason, Vivas is the Yankees’ 15th-best prospect, per MLB.com. He is on the team’s 40-man roster.