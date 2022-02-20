Jasper Philipsen wins opening stage at UAE Tour after Mark Cavendish misses out in hectic finale

Jasper Philipsen - Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage one at the UAE Tour / uae tour 2022 latest stage results tadej pogacar mark cavendish - AP

Jasper Philipsen claimed the first WorldTour race of the season at the UAE Tour on Sunday when the Alpecin-Fenix rider won a fiercely contested sprint ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers)

Other than a five-man breakaway that was reined in just under 20 kilometres from the end of the 184km stage that started and finished in Madinat Zayed, and a small crash in the peloton that resulted in Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech) hitting the deck, it was a largely uneventful day of racing. Uneventful, that is, until the pace ratcheted up and the sprinters came to the fore.

With a packed field of world-class sprinters at the UAE Tour, it will have surprised few to see Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl riding on the front in the final kilometres in an effort to guide Mark Cavendish towards his second win of the year – the Briton took a stage at this month's Tour of Oman. The Belgian squad, however, eased off the pace allowing BikeExchange-Jayco to replace them at the tip of an arrow-head formation.

As the packed bunch neared the line Dylan Groenewegen, who joined BikeExchange-Jayco from Jumbo-Visma during the close window, appeared to be in the boxseat for the stage win. But the Dutchman's lead-out train uncoupled itself in what turned out to be a fast and frenetic finale.

Cavendish, who sounded relaxed in an interview with Eurosport ahead of the stage, appeared to lose half a pedal stroke as he looked to get crowded out the final metres as he was slightly nudged off course, while Groenewegen found himself squeezed towards the right-hand barrier by Philipsen who held on to take the victory in his first outing of the year.