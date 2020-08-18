Jason Wright is the first Black team president in NFL history. Now comes the hard part.

When reached by phone, Jason Wright was smack dab in the middle of a whirlwind Monday full of nonstop questions and more interviews than he could count. Yet, he continued to smile, his chuckle constant, his optimism evident.

Just hours earlier, the 38-year-old was named team president of the Washington Football Team, becoming the youngest person to hold the position in the NFL and also the first African American to do so.

For a franchise that has been beleaguered for weeks, particularly following troubling allegations of sexual harassment by former scouts and members of team owner Dan Snyder’s inner circle, it was a striking hire that reverberated throughout a league that has 70 percent Black players but struggles with representation at the leadership levels among its 32 franchises.

“For any person of color, it’s a big deal when you’re the first of anything, and so I recognize that,” Wright explained to Yahoo Sports.

Jason Wright, seen in his 2010 Arizona Cardinals team portrait, became the first Black person to be an NFL team president when the Washington Football Team hired him for the position Monday. (NFL via Getty Images) More

Wright’s hire was so impactful that the Fritz Pollard Alliance, an organization that fights to increase minority representation in the NFL, hailed the decision three weeks after the organization expressed concern over whether Washington adhered to the expanded Rooney Rule when hiring its new chief marketing officer (Terry Bateman) and senior vice president of media (Julie Donaldson).

“The selection is the result of an inclusive process that recognizes the talents that people of color can offer,” executive director Rod Graves said in a statement. “We hope that it signifies a true change for the manner in which leadership is chosen in the NFL.”

Graves and Wright go back a ways. As a former running back who spent seven seasons in the NFL, Wright played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2009-10, when Graves was the team’s general manager. A decade later, Wright, who spent the past seven years working at McKinsey & Company, an international consulting firm, hopes to lead Washington back to its past glory and serve as an inspiration for other players who want to expand their horizons beyond the playing field.

“In a sport where the majority of the on-field talent is Black, it’s a positive thing to have a leader that shares that demographic background,” Wright said, “as well as the playing background on the business side, just to open the aperture on what’s possible for folks so that — as you can get pigeonholed as an athlete — that doesn’t happen as much. And hopefully that works, you know. It’s on me to do a good job to make sure that happens.”

A shift in direction for Washington

Washington is a hard place to do a good job, as Snyder’s 20-year stewardship of the team has been moribund.

The latest embarrassment, the sexual misconduct allegations, again shined a spotlight on his failures as a team owner, as Washington has gone from one of the league’s best organizations — one with a large, devoted fan base weaned on Super Bowls and a yearslong waiting list for season tickets — to one of its worst.

That’s a big reason why Wright insists the broader story of his hire — and that of Donaldson and head coach Ron Rivera — is about a shift in the franchise’s direction.

“That signals a new change and something different that also, frankly, is good for business,” Wright said. “Because we know when you have more diverse leadership teams, you make better decisions.”

Wright was aware of Washington’s reputation when he began interviewing for the job at the outset of a courtship with Dan and Tanya Snyder that he described as “swift, but in-depth.”

“I don’t know how many hours I’ve spent with Dan and Tanya — lots,” Wright said with a laugh. “Lots of hours, lots of hours talking, lots of hours talking over Zoom, in person once we all tested [for the coronavirus].”

