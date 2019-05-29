Jason Witten wanted to play and wanted to play for Cowboys, no one else

Jason Witten decided early in the offseason he still had the itch to play after a year in retirement. The Cowboys still owned Witten’s rights and wanted the starting tight end back.

On Wednesday, though, Todd Archer of ESPN asked Witten whether Witten would have played elsewhere if the Cowboys hadn’t welcomed the Pro Bowler’s return. The question seemed to catch Witten by surprise, perhaps because there never was a question the Cowboys wanted him back.

“I never had to get down to that road because I knew I had this opportunity fairly early, but I think I knew I was going to come back and play,” Witten said. “I was fortunate enough to have this opportunity. I don’t know that I can answer that if this opportunity wasn’t there. Would I think about it? I don’t know that I could’ve seen myself wearing another uniform, but I was pretty adamant that I was ready to get back in there and play.”

Witten, 37, is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards. He will enter the team’s Ring of Honor at some point after his playing career ends.