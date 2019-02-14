Jason Witten thinks Cowboys offense takes “big step” under Kellen Moore

Jason Witten never worked with Kellen Moore as a coach, but he did practice with Moore when both of them were still active players with the Cowboys.

That experience is enough for Witten to think Moore has “a way about him” that will pay off in his new job as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. Witten said this week that he believes Moore will be innovative and that the offense will take a “big step” by gearing things around quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Yeah, I think he will do the things that Dak likes to do,” Witten said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He will do the things they have to do to win. That is the way they have to play. I think they will use the pass to set up the run. Not just the run to set up the pass. I think he will add some nice wrinkles to that offense.”

With head coach Jason Garrett coaching in the final year of his contract, Moore’s work with the offense will have a lot to do with how Dallas does in 2019 and with the path the team charts in the years that follow. If Witten’s correct, that path will probably look a lot like the one they’ve been on for a while.