When Jason Witten retired from the NFL the first time, he took a broadcasting job.

He’s trying something different after making another retirement announcement. The Liberty Christian School in the Dallas/Fort Worth area announced on Monday that Witten is the team’s new head coach.

Witten is not the only player going from the field to the high school coaching ranks this year. Philip Rivers will be coaching in Alabama after announcing his retirement after one year with the Colts.

It’s not clear if Witten will dip his toe back into broadcasting in addition to his coaching position, but he did say he plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the Cowboys in March.

Jason Witten takes high school coaching job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk