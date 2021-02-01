Jason Witten named football coach at Texas high school

Jason Witten retired after spending the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end is not straying from football, though.

He was named head football coach at Liberty Christian, a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Witten, 38, played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and spent 2020 with the Raiders. No tight end in NFL history has played more games than Witten’s 271, and only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has more receptions and yards at the position.

