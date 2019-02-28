Jason Witten is leaving the broadcast booth to play and Twitter couldn't be happier

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Thursday that veteran TE Jason Witten would be trading his tailored suits for the blue and white again, officially coming out of retirement to rejoin the team.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it.

Twitter had some of the best reactions to Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten returning to his former team. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
“I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Consequently, this means Witten will no longer serve as a color commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” crew. If you thought fans would be sad to see him depart from his post, think again. In fact, Twitter is over the moon about this revelation.









On the plus side, at least there are some players across the league and in the NBA happy to see him back on the field.





Finally, star running back Ezekiel Elliot couldn’t help but Instagram his glee. Welcome back, Jason Witten!

