Jason Witten gives Cowboys a 14-7 halftime lead

Jason Witten scored last week in his return from retirement. He scored another today.

The tight end’s 2-yard catch from Dak Prescott with 9 seconds remaining in the first half has given the Cowboys their first lead of the day, 14-7.

Prescott got off to a slow start, throwing an interception and missing a long throw to an open Michael Gallup. But he finished much better.

Prescott now is 12-of-16 for 110 yards and two touchdowns and the pick. His first touchdown covered 51 yards, going to Devin Smith, who made his first catch since 2016 when he was with the Jets.

Prescott also has the longest run of his career, a 42-yarder on the zone read, and now has two carries for 57 yards.

The Cowboys have 207 yards and have held Washington to 91.

Adrian Peterson‘s 1-yard touchdown run, set up by Montae Nicholson‘s 23-yard interception return, has provided the highlight for Washington. It gave the home team a 7-0 lead.

Peterson, who has eight carries for 23 yards and two catches for 7 yards, has passed Jim Brown on the all-time rushing touchdowns list. Peterson has 107, which is three behind Walter Payton, who is fourth on the all-time list.

Case Keenum is 9-of-13 for 62 yards with a long completion of 11 yards.

Washington has five costly penalties for 39 yards.