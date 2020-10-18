Jason Witten forming bond with Darren Waller while passing the torch

Passing the torch: Witten, Waller forming bond on Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There was a moment when the Raiders’ signing of Jason Witten prompted incumbent star tight end Darren Waller to take a look at the future Hall of Famer’s career stats.

Waller wouldn’t make that mistake again. He quickly realized that was not the standard by which he would want his career measured.

“I was just like, ‘What in the world?’” Waller laughs. “But I don’t look at things from a statistical perspective. I just try to go out there and win my matchup every play and let it stack up. Looking at his numbers will give you anxiety.”

Witten’s presence, however, has brought a sense of calm to the Raiders’ tight end room.