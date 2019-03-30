Jason Witten doesn’t doubt his ability to make an impact

The last time Jason Witten played, he made a Pro Bowl.

So even though he’s a year removed from the game, he’s confident he can still play well in his return to the Cowboys this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I don’t [have any self doubt], but I also understand that people are going to,” Witten said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I understand that. And hopefully over time they’ll see it, right? That’s the good thing about this game is it always shows. I’ll be ready.

“I know what the expectations are for me and a lot of that stuff will play out on its own. I wouldn’t make a decision like that if I didn’t feel like I couldn’t come in there hand help them. That’s something I thought through a lot before I made that decision [to come back].”

The Cowboys don’t plan to use Witten as an every down player (he’s turning 37 before the season, so that seems wise), meaning the 63 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns he posted in 2017 might not be within his reach.