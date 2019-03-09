Jason Witten’s base deal is only $2 million

When tight end Jason Witten first emerged from retirement to return to the Cowboys, his deal was characterized as being worth $5 million for one year. As expected, a lot of things will have to happen for him to make that much money.

Field Yates of ESPN.com recently reported that Witten will earn a base salary of only $2 million.

Witten also has two tiers of per-game roster bonuses: One tied to being on the game-day, 46-man roster and one tied to being on the 53-man roster. For the former, he gets $62,500 per game; for the latter, it’s $78,125 per game.

This protects the Cowboys against an injury that results in Witten landing on injured reserve — and against a decision to release Witten before the end of the season. Per the report, Witten also has $750,000 tied to receptions and to the team making the playoffs.

It all adds up to $5 million, but he’ll have to be on the game-day roster for every regular-season game, the Cowboys will have to make the playoffs, and he’ll have to hit the reception target to get the extra $3 million.